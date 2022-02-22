Your Money Matters | Your pocketbooks and the No Surprises Act

On this airing of “Your Money Matters,” Jon is joined by the Senior Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com Mark Hamrick. The two discuss market uncertainty factoring in Russia and Ukraine. And Neal Gainsberg, the founder of Gainsberg Law P.C, joined host Jon Hansen to discuss the No Surprises Act.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)