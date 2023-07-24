Dane Neal fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss real estate and working from home.

Segment 1: Kristin Myers, Business and Finance Journalist joins Dane to discuss elevated home prices, interest rates, and homeowners holding on to their homes and not selling. Kristin also talks about new construction and looks into future mortgage rates.

Segment 2: Jennifer Streaks, Senior Personal Finance Reporter at Business Insider talks about saving money when traveling.

Segment 3: Reporter at the Wall Street Journal, Rachel Feintzeig, joins Dane to chat about how workers are spending their time in the office and when working from home.