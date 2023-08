Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen

On this airing of Your Money Matters hosted by Jon Hansen …

Segment 1: Bankrate Analyst Jeff Ostrowski joins the show to report how mortgage rates affect home affordability plus, where mortgage rates are headed.

Segment 2: Travel Expert at NerdWallet, Sally French discusses the best time to purchase travel flights.

Segment 3: Greg Hinz, reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business talks about how people who live downtown felt about the recent NASCAR event in the city.