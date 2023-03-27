On this airing of Your Money Matters:

Segment one: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate, joined Jon Hansen to discuss what wedding guests can expect to spend this year

Segment two: Jennifer Ortakles Dawkins, a senior reporter covering entrepreneurship at Insider, joined Jon to talk about 5 apps that can help you start a side hustle.

Plus, the question of the day: Home prices year over year are falling in some parts of the country, rising in others. In Miami, home prices are up nearly 10%. But what two cities have seen the biggest drops in housing prices – and they’re less than 100 miles apart?