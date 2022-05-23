On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ Jon Hansen is joined in studio by Chief Wealth Management Officer at Peoples Bank, David Kwait to discuss exactly what the term “wealth management” means. However, David elaborated on how he doesn’t like the term as it has implications of needing a vast amount of money in order to manage it. He gave his own definition and later, he discussed how adults in their early 20’s can better manage their wealth in order to save up for retirement.

Later, lead writer and spokesperson for NerdWallet, Sara Rathner, spoke with Jon about which credit cards you can apply for that provide travel perks. She also emphasized using the benefits in order to balance out the cost of the annual credit card fee.