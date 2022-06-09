Chanelle Bessette, Banking expert at Nerdwallet, joins Tom Gimbel, in for Jon Hansen, to tackle increasing interest rates and other ways to save during inflation. Listen as she tells Tom the best way to hedge your money from the effects of inflation.
Your Money Matters | Ways to save despite inflation
by: Grace Ulch
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)