On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ investment advisor, blogger, and the author of four best-selling books, including ‘The Savage Truth on Money,’ joined Jon Hansen to discuss and breakdown the inflation numbers that were released today. Is there a positive to all this or is Jon wearing rose-tinted glasses? Later, she answers questions from listeners regarding inflation, the new numbers, and finances.
Your Money Matters | The Terry Savage takeover
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)