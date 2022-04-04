Should we be worried about a recession? Jon Hansen is joined by Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, and Senior Portfolio Management Director at Morgan Stanley, Steven Esposito, to discuss if we’re actually going to experience one. Later, he addressed how the ever improving supply chains and decreasing unemployment might quell the fears of an upcoming recession.
Host of “Let’s Get Legal” powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)