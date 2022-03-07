Your Money Matters | The Russian and U.S. economies and cybersecurity

On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon is joined by Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, and Senior Portfolio Management Director at Morgan Stanley, Steven Esposito, to discuss the ramifications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Russian economy. They went on to talk about the simultaneous affect the invasion had on the American economy as well as its economic relationships with European countries.

Later, the Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois and Security and Privacy Research Center Affiliate, Professor Gang Wang, spoke with Jon about the growing concern of potential cyber warfare between Russia and Ukraine spreading to other countries. Professor Wang highlighted potential targets of a cyber attack, including, government networks, large banks, and the power grid, but then emphasized things to be weary of should individuals be targeted and ways prevent that.