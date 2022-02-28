Your Money Matters | The mask mandate, local restaurants, and starting your own business

On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon Hansen is joined by Co-Founder of The Fifty/50, Scott Weiner, to address what the end of the mask mandate means for restauranteurs, inflation, the continued workforce shortage, and the importance of supporting local restaurants! Later, Founder of Glencrest Global, John Cerasani, spoke with Jon to provide listeners advice on starting a business, including, how to gain investors as well as making a plan once investment funds have been acquired.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)