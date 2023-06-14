On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon talks about the Federal Reserve, side hustles, and the cost of renting in Chicago.

Segment 1: Greg McBride from Bankrate joined Jon to chat about the Federal Reserve keeping its key interest rate at about 5%.

Segment 2: Americans have side hustles now more than ever. Steve Strauss, USA TODAY’S Senior Small Business Columnist, and best-selling author chats about small businesses and freelance work.

Segment 3: Lizzie Kane, Housing Reporter from the Chicago Tribune talks about how much people need to make in order to afford rent in the city of Chicago.

Question of the Day: Can you name 3 out of 5 of the most valuable brands in the world?