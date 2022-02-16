Your Money Matters | The child tax credit and NFT’s

On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’ Jon Hansen is joined by Elise Swopes, photographer, and entrepreneur, who explains NFT’s and talks bout how she’s made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling her art. Plus Kyle Grabenstetter, wealth advisor at capstone financial, joined to discuss the child tax credit and answered caller questions.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)