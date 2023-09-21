Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty joins Jon Hansen to discuss the increase in home values in Chicago compared to last year. Then, Paul Kim, Associate Editor of Personal Finance at Insider, chats about the importance of communicating with your creditor and the power of asking. Plus, his own financial journey to improving his credit score.
Your Money Matters: The Chicagoland seller opportunity and improving your credit score
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)