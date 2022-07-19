On today’s airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick to discuss his article detailing how ComEd plans to deliver $434 million in tax refunds to customers over the course of 3 years. They talked about why this is happening in the first place, about how much an individual may receive, and more!

After, Senior Editor for Economy at Insider, Bartie Scott called in to address a summer of sales despite rising prices due to inflation. She addressed how big retailers, and even some luxury brands, are getting desperate to get rid of their products as their inventory continues to grow.

Later, Executive Director of the Greater West Town Community Development Project, Keisha Davis-Johnson, to discuss what the organization does to aid in educational and economic advancement for low income communities in the West Side neighborhoods. They emphasized the importance of dollars being made in a community should stay in the community, as well as ways listeners can get involved in assisting the West Town community.