Alcynna Lloyd, Economy Reporter from Insider, talks to Jon Hansen about the state of the housing market as we close out 2022. Tune in below to get the latest info before you decide to start buying or renting and read more from Alcynna Lloyd here.
Your Money Matters | Taking a look at the state of the housing market
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)