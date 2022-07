On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by David Milanec, the founder of Katz Milanec, to talk about the CPA firm. David and Jon talk about reducing self-employment taxes and the benefits of tax planning for small business owners.

Then, Kathleen Elkins, Senior Investing Reporter at Insider joins Jon to talk about her article about super savers. Jon and Kathleen discuss what a super saver is and the big three expenses to focus on in order to start saving more money.