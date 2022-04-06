Ted Rossman, Senior industry analyst at Bankrate, joined Jon Hansen to talk about summer spending survey numbers. Plus, the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, joins Jon Hansen to discuss hybrid cars vs electric cars.
Your Money Matters| Summer spending and hybrid cars
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Host of "Let's Get Legal" powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)