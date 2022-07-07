On this airing of Your Money Matters, Professor at Governors State University, and fraud expert Bill Kresse joins Jon Hansen to talk about summer scams that you should know. The Marriott hotel confirms another data breach, and the professor explains how information was compromised. Plus, Amazon Prime Day is ahead, and scammers are ready to steal your credit card information.

Then, Consumer Guide Automotive‘s Publisher Tom Appel joins Jon to talk about Electric Vehicles. Tom talks about charging station prices in comparison to home charging and how weather affects the battery. Plus, Tom talks to callers and answers their questions.