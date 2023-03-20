On this airing of Your Money Matters, it’s a Mesirow Monday!

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group joins Jon to discuss the bank crisis. Will this be a repeat of the 2008 recession? Craig explains why it won’t be.

Segment 2: Sean Gallagher is the Executive Vice President, Northern Illinois Regional President, at Busey Bank. He joins Jon to talk about what banks are asking the treasury department to do.

Segment 3: Stump the CPA! David Milanec of KatzMilanec joins the show to play stump the CPA.