On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by three guests to discuss student loans, inflation, and hotel chains creating more branches for travels to stay at.

Segment 1: Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law joins Jon to discuss recent loan relief and forgiveness. Rae explains the loan relief initiative and who it applies to. For more information, visit www.financialrelief.com.

Segment 2: Bartie Scott of Business Insider chats about her latest article explaining how the high cost of homeowners and auto insurance has taken $74 billion out of the economy.

Segment 3: Columnist at The Wall Street Journal, Dawn Gilbertson, shares the confusion that travelers face when choosing hotels.