Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, joins host Jon Hansen to talk about the forbearance period before paying off student loans. Rae discusses income-based repayment plans, private loans, public sector relief, and more. Then later Jon is joined by Chris Montagano, Tournament Director of the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. The two discuss the tournament and where you can buy tickets.

