Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, joins host Jon Hansen to talk about the forbearance period before paying off student loans. Rae discusses income-based repayment plans, private loans, public sector relief, and more. Then later Jon is joined by Chris Montagano, Tournament Director of the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. The two discuss the tournament and where you can buy tickets.
Your Money Matters | Student loan payments & the NV5 Invitational
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)