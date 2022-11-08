On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ Jon Hansen is joined by William Edwards, Senior Investing Reporter at Insider to discuss stocks being down big this year and how you can use losses to your advantage — and other strategies to keep in mind — to pay as little tax as possible next year. Our Small Business Spotlight this week is Cuddle Bunny, a bunny space owned by Barbara Burdick who chats with Jon about bunny benefits. Plus, Wallstreet Journal Reporter, Ray Smith, joins Jon to talk about more workers getting side hustles to keep up with inflation.

