On this episode of Your Money Matters, host Jon Hansen is joined by the Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, Craig Bolanos to discuss October numbers. Greg McBride, Bankrate’s Chief Financial Analyst talks about scary financial situations and how to avoid them. Mortgage and home expert at Nerd Wallet, Holden Lewis joins Jon to discuss the surging mortgage rates and buyouts. And Wealth Management Advisor for Northwestern Mutual, Andrea Williams, gives her tips on what to do after you win the lottery.

