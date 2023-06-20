On this airing of Your Money Matters hosted by Jon Hansen…

Segment 1: David Hohcberg, host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the increase of single-family homes being built.

Segment 2: Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive talks about Rivian being the latest EV maker to adopt Tesla’s charging standard.

Segment 3: Shannon Najmabadi of The Wall Street Journal chats about the rise of homeless numbers in the U.S..

Segment 4: Isis Almeida, Chicago Bureau Chief at Bloomberg, discusses the world’s top dairy maker planning a Chicago expansion after a $3.2 billion Kraft deal.