Industry Analyst at Bankrate, Ted Rossman, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss an increase in side hustles. A new survey from Bankrate shows that side hustles are a necessity for a growing number of Americans. Then, Residential Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business, Dennis Rodkin joins Jon Hansen to discuss Rodkin’s article for Crain’s in which he states that the housing marking boom is over.

