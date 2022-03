On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon Hansen is joined by investment advisor, blogger, and the author of four best-selling books, including “The Savage Truth on Money,” Terry Savage. The two discuss saving money while you’re in college. Plus, student loans, 401K’s, and more. Terry also talks with Howard college student, Kaia Scatton, and answers her questions about managing money.

For more tips, you can visit Terrysavage.com