On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon Hansen is joined by the President of the Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement, Cindy Hounsell, to discuss a snapshot study showing that younger women are doing a better job at saving money for retirement than women who are older and to see if this holds true when looking at the bigger picture.

Later, Bankrate.com’s Senior Economic Analyst, Mark Hamrick, spoke with Jon about the half of Americans that have taken actionable activities on their career whether it be asking for a raise, gotten a new job, asking for more remote work, or looking for a new job.