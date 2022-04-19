On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ Jon Hansen is joined by Contributor to Forbes Magazine and author of ‘The Secrets to Happiness at Work,’ Tracey Brower, to discuss her recent article about people going back to their old jobs. She highlighted the “buyer’s remorse” people could feel upon finding a new job and the reasons they quit or return to their old ones in the first place.

Later, owner of Takorea Cocina, Robert Magiet, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the problems delivery services such as GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats have caused restaurants. He addressed the percentage lost by his own restaurant as a byproduct of customers using delivery apps and then emphasized ways for us as consumers to help alleviate the problem.