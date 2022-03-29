On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Senior Investing and Wealth Management Reporter at Bankrate, James Royal, joined Jon Hansen to discuss preparing for one’s retirement. After, James addressed Jon’s mistake of never having set up a Roth IRA and informing him on how to fix that.

Later, in the first “Explain It to Me Like I’m 10” segment on Your Money Matters, Jon is joined by attorney at Wochner Law Firm, John Heggie, to discuss trusts and wills. Heggie went on to answer trust and will-related questions from listeners.