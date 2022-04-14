Are your retirement funds where you want them to be? Jon Hansen is joined by Derrick Kinney, CEO of Good Money Framework and author of Good Money Revolution, to talk about the ultimate retirement redemption plan. Then, Fortune’s Megan Leonhardt talks about the rising cost of child care and if businesses are doing enough to support working parents.
Your Money Matters | Retirement redemption and child care costs
by: Grace Ulch
Posted:
Updated:
Host of “Your Money Matters”, Jon Hansen
