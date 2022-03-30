What is the average raise people are getting these days? Jon Hansen is joined by Derrick Kinney, CEO of Good Money Framework and author of Good Money Revolution to talk about it. Then, Attorney Steven Leahy joins Jon to discuss the Academy Awards gift bags. Many celebs are turning away the gifts because they get taxed for them.
Your Money Matters | Raises and Academy Awards taxes
by: Iridian Fierro
Host of “Let’s Get Legal” powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)