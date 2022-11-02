On this airing of Your Money Matters Jon is joined by Washington Post Reporter, Gerrit De Vynck to talk about the possibility of Twitter charging users for a blue checkmark that was originally meant to verify their account. You’ve heard about quiet quitting but what about quiet firing? Trevor Houston, Job Market Expert and host of Who Ya Know – Job Networking Show joins Jon to explain what it is. Plus, Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive previews the newest electric pickup and suv’s from Volkswagen.

