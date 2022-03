On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon is joined by Securian Financial Senior Director of Retirement Solutions, Ted Schmelzle, to discuss how to get the most of your 401k plan. Also on the show, Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski previewed the spring housing market.

Plus the question of the day: Before 2020…As a percentage of GDP, what year in US History was the country MOST in debt.