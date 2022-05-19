WGN legends Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong joined Jon Hansen on ‘Your Money Matters’. Orion discusses the food shortage with Jon and gets a chance to reminisce with a caller about a tractor run with Max Armstrong, who also joins the show. Plus, Orion gives his advice to investors. Later, Jon and Max Armstrong talk about high inflation, gas prices, and how it affects farmers. All this and more on ‘Your Money Matters’.

