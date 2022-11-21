On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by WGN Radio’s own David Hochberg to talk about mortgage rates and if now is the time to buy a home. Senior Investing Reporter Jennifer Streaks from Insider joins to talk about preparing for a recession and she gives tips for budget making. NerdWallet Banking Specialist Chanelle Bessette talks about banking apps. Then, Professor at U of I School of Labor and Employment Relations Michael LeRoy talks about Starbucks and workers’ unions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction