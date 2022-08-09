On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Banking Expert at NerdWallet, Chanelle Bassette, to talk about mobile banking apps like Apple Pay and Google Pay and payment apps like Zelle, CashApp, Venmo, and PayPal. Chanelle gave advice for those who are unfamiliar with the mobile banking world as well as the concept of “green banking.”

After, Tax Attorney, Steven A. Lahey, joined Jon to speak on the Inflation Reduction Act that will be passed, giving $80 billion dollars to the IRS, and whether or not if it will actually aid in reducing inflation. Later, they talked about the likeliness of people getting audited once the law has been passed and what we need to expect from it.