On this airing of “Your Money Matters,” Jon Hansen is joined by the Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, to discuss her article describing how 20-25% of the paychecks for minimum wage employees strictly goes to gas. After, she addressed the June inflation numbers that were released on Friday the 10th and how inflation has been eating away at 70% of Social Security checks.

Later, TikTok’s “Guy Who Works in Finance,” Seth Godwin, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the easiest ways to improve your credit score. Seth went on to talk about how he started using TikTok, why he chose to start using the app as a means to give financial advice, and more!