On this airing of Your Money Matters:

Segment 1: Jon Hansen is joined by Talia Soglin, a reporter at the Chicago Tribune, to discuss the increasing minimum wage. Talia talks about the suburban wage in comparison to the city’s and what tipped workers will be making.

Segment 2: Alex York, reporter at Insider, discusses how to monetize your skills in order to make more money.

Segment 3: Wes Clark, COO of Harvest Hosts joins Jon Hansen to discuss how the company is connecting businesses with RV owners to help their businesses.