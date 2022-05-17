On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ Jon Hansen is joined by Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, to discuss minimalism, simplifying your life, and prioritizing the things that you purchase. She addressed purchasing clothes, appliances, and other things with the mindset that you will be using them over a long period of time in order to mitigate future spending on products of lesser quality.

Later, Dennis Rodkin, of Crain’s Chicago Business, spoke with Jon about the housing market and whether the recent spike in interest rates will affect anything in the immediate future. Then he elaborated on the increase in how much people are putting down on their homes.