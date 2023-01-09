On this airing of Your Money Matters:
Segment 1: It’s Mesirow Monday and Leo Harmon, CIO and Senior Managing Director of Mesirow Equity Management joins Jon Hansen to discuss interest rates peaking out, income investors, and more!
Segment 2: Jennifer Streaks, Senior Personal Finance Reporter at Insider talks about 4 ways that you can protect your credit during a recession.
Segment 3: Ashok Selvam, editor of Eater Chicago discusses New Restaurants Could Help Keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It sounds amazing but is the concept enough for the team to stay?