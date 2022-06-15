On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Co-CIO of Mesirow Equity Management, Leo Harmon, to discuss the conundrum the Fed is facing when it comes to fighting inflation without creating a recession. They also addressed the time it takes for the Fed to take action and how if we were to go through a recession, it’s possible that it wouldn’t happen until around 2023 or 2024. After, Leo talked about how the clients of Mesirow are asking for the same things everyone else is asking for, whether it be assistance navigating their portfolio and finding advisors who understands the market cycle among other things.

Later, Labor and Inequality Reporter at Insider, Juliana Kaplan, joined Jon to discuss the difference between what wage-earners make and what CEO’s make and how that gap has been widening for decades. Juliana brought up that CEO compensation has gone up 1,322% from 1978 to 2020, while the typical worker saw an increase in compensation by 18%. They also addressed potential reasons why this may be the case, or at least what businesses claim to be the reason, and if there will be any legislation to curb this trend.