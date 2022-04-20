Tax Attorney Steven Leahy joins host of “Your Money Matters” Jon Hansen to talk about filing your taxes late. Steven says that if you’re getting a refund you don’t have to file an extension. Then, Jon Hansen talks with Chief Analyst Greg McBride of Bankrate on how student debt is putting off financial decisions for Millenials.
Your Money Matters | Late tax filing and student loans
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Host of “Your Money Matters”, Jon Hansen
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)