On this airing of Your Money Matters, Greg Hinz, columnist for Crain’s Chicago Business, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss his recent article. Ken Griffin and Citadel are leaving Chicago. The billionaire and the headquarters of his financial empire are pulling up stakes and heading to Miami.

Then, Craig Bolanos, Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the latest market updates. Plus, Jon and Craig talk about bonds, Roth IRAs, retirement income, portfolio rebalancing, and more!