On this airing of “Your Money Matters,” Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations. The two discuss the increase in energy prices and Target announcing missed earning expectations. Plus, Bankrate’s Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick spoke with Jon about April retail sales.
Your Money Matters | Investing and retail numbers
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)