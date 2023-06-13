Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst at Bankrate joined Jon to discuss the latest inflation number. The two discuss the future trajectory of the interest rate and the recession that has yet to happen.

Segment 2: Eliza Haverstock, Lead Writer on student loan repayment and college alternatives at Nerd Wallet talks about how 1 in 5 borrowers could struggle when student loan payments resume later this summer.

Segment 3: Kari Kohler, with The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, talks about the relationship between AI and Realtors.