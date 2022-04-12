On this airing of “Your Money Matters,” Jon Hansen is joined by Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, Mark Hamrick, to discuss the inflation numbers set to be released on Tuesday the 12th and what they could reveal about our economy. They then highlighted the chances of the United States falling into a recession and what we should do if we want to improve our lifestyles to prepare for one.

Later, in Jon’s “Explain It Like I’m 10” segment, Professor at DePaul University, Professor Mike Miller, joined him to explain the national debt. He discussed what it was, the importance of it, our relationship with China in regards to the debt, and what the national debt means for us as American citizens.