Your Money Matters | Inflation, investing, and purchasing a new car

Your Money Matters

Host of “Let’s Get Legal” powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen

On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon Hansen is joined by member of the Illinois CPA Society and President of Reason Financial Advisors, Mark Gilbert, to compare current levels of inflation to previous years and provide advice on investing, diversifying your portfolio, and finding other places to find investment advice.

Later, Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive, spoke with Jon about the current trend of Americans buying new cars and having to wait to acquire it. Tom delves into what needs to be done should someone need a car immediately, his concerns about buying a car versus leasing a vehicle, and misconceptions about custom ordering a car.

