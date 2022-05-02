In this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, joined Jon Hansen to discuss I Bonds, the variable rate bonds that are adjusted every 6 months based on inflation. They assessed the new numbers that came out today, after recalibration, and elaborated on what it meant. Later, she addressed whether or not spouses should split up their expenses.

After, Insider’s Joseph Hostetler joined Jon Hansen to discuss whether or not parents should give their children prepaid credit cards or debit cards. Not only did he suggest that allowing it was a good idea, he brought up the concept that parents should do it as soon as possible.