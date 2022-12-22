Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter from Crain’s Chicago Business, joins Jon Hansen to talk about how many homeowners across the U.S. are suffering from a recent surge in mortgage rates. Tune in below to get the latest information and find out more on the housing market from Dennis Rodkin here.
Your Money Matters | Homeowners are drowning in their mortgages
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)