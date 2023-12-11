On this airing of Your Money Matters, Host Jon Hansen discusses homebuying in comparison to renting.

Segment 1: John chats with WGN Sports Anchor Kevin Powell about the 700 million dollar deal that The Dodgers made with Shohei Ohtani.

Segment 2: Reporter from The Wall Street Journal Gina Heeb joins Jon to chat about home buying prices in comparison to renting. Gina shares that the average mortgage is 50% higher than rent.

Segment 3: Question of the Day

Segment 4: Jennifer Streaks, Senior Personal Finance Reporter at Insider chats about how debt can be running your life and you might not know it.